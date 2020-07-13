/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
180 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Centreville, VA
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
64 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
33 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
63 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
15 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
18 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
13 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
1 Unit Available
6300 BETSY ROSS COURT
6300 Betsy Ross Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1280 sqft
Clean two level end unit with hardwood floors, newer A/C, fenced backyard and two assigned parking spaces and three bedrooms/two baths upstairs offered for rent in nice convenient Centreville community. One small pet fine.
1 Unit Available
5208 RUSHBROOK DRIVE
5208 Rushbrook Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1664 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE SPACIOUS 2LVL SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH FENCED YARD*CLEAN, BRIGHT AND PEACEFUL CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION*WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL*SEPARATE LIVING DINING AND FAMILY ROOM* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* SERENE FENCED YARD
1 Unit Available
5030 MARSHALL CROWN ROAD
5030 Marshall Crown Road, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Amazingly private end unit town home in sought after neighborhood. Walk to the park, Metro bus stop and Fairlakes Shopping Center.
1 Unit Available
6528 SKYLEMAR TRL
6528 Skylemar Trail, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIGHT & BRIGHT TOWNHOME FEATURING VAULTED CEILINGS ON UPPER LEVEL**SPACIOUS DECK OVERLOOKING FENCED BACK YARD** LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER "GREEN TRAILS" COMMUNITY**1216 SQUARE FEET OF TOTAL LIVING SPACE ON 3 LEVELS**NEWER WOOD TILE FLOORING ON MAIN
1 Unit Available
14613 BELCHER FARM COURT
14613 Belcher Farm Court, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1828 sqft
Large End Unit, features 3 bedrooms upper level with ceiling fans. Master has large bath and walk in closet, double sink vanity and separate shower and tub. Additional hall bath on upper level. Lower level as a bedroom/ full bath.
1 Unit Available
5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY
5945 Havener House Way, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
960 sqft
Great Location!!! Bright End Unit Two Level Townhouse, 2 BR, 1 BA ** Nice and Clean! ** Hardwood Floors on Main Level*** Updated/Upgraded Kitchen with New Cabinets, New Granite Countertops, New SS under-mount Sink, and Newer Appliances*** Updated
1 Unit Available
13205 Village Square Dr
13205 Village Square Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
PRIME LOCATION 3 BR 3 BA Townhome W/ 2 Car Garage - Renters Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderfully located townhome right off of Stringfellow Road.
1 Unit Available
6100 GROGANS COURT
6100 Grogan's Court, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1332 sqft
Large Spacious Townhome! Four Levels, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms! Freshly painted throughout! Eat in Kitchen, Large Deck, Fenced Walk out Yard. Great Location and Great Schools (I-66, Route 28, Route 29, Braddock Road). Good Credit Required.
1 Unit Available
6250 ASTRID COVE
6250 Astrid Cove, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
Nice End Unit TH in located on London Towne West w/3 BR's and 2-1/2 BA's on 3 finished levels. Updated Bathrooms and neutral paint throughout! Fully fenced rear yard with a large deck! Pets not allowed! Don't miss this one!
1 Unit Available
6059 ROCKTON COURT
6059 Rockton Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1960 sqft
Great location and amenities in sought after Little Rocky Run.. Centreville HS pyramid. 3 brs, 2.5 bths, open and airy floor plan, great rec room and wonderful outdoor space. Pets case by case. 3 brs, 2.
43 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
1 Unit Available
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101
13085 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 Available 08/13/20 Fabulous 2 bed 2 bath ground floor unit in Fairfax! Close to shopping - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this wonderful 2BR/2BA condo w/fireplace in convenient Fairfax/Fair Oaks location.
1 Unit Available
13212 GOOSE POND LANE
13212 Goose Pond Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2325 sqft
Enjoy the Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with 9ft ceilings.
1 Unit Available
13107 QUAIL CREEK LANE
13107 Quail Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1648 sqft
Great Three story Townhouse located right next to Fairlakes Shopping Center. Three bedrooms all have their own full baths. Hardwood floors on Main level! Open kitchen great for entertaining.
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,404
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
33 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,619
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1107 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
21 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
