apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:46 AM
149 Apartments for rent in Centreville, VA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
76 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
33 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
64 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
63 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5170 WILLIAM COLIN COURT
5170 William Colin Court, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1102 sqft
MUST SEE !!!.EXCELLENT 1 LEVEL CONDO WITH 2 LARGE BRS W/WALK-IN-CLOSETS,OPEN FLOOR PLAN,LOTS OF SUNLIGHT, WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. FRESH PAINT,WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT ON BEDROOM LEVEL.MINS TO COMMUTER LOT. IN GATED COMMUNITY.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6402 BRASS BUTTON CT
6402 Brass Button Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Stunning Home! Over 2,600 Finished sq. ft! Amazing condition with all fresh paint,gorgeous hardwood floors,separate living, dining and family rooms, plus huge rec room with a walkout basement, wet bar, and full bath.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14003 WALTER BOWIE LANE
14003 Walter Bowie Lane, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1346 sqft
Great Location! Wonderful and Great Home with Updated 2019 from bottom to top. New floors, New Stainless Appliances, New Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Close to Groceries and Restaurants and more.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6006 RABBIT HILL COURT
6006 Rabbit Hill Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1530 sqft
Three level charming town house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious Master bedroom Suite includes sitting area & doors to Balcony! Newer HVAC, newer carpet. 2 assigned parking lots in front of the house, fenced front yard.~
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13664 UNION VILLAGE CIRCLE
13664 Union Village Circle, Centreville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4060 sqft
Beautifully maintained Single Family Colonial with over 4,000 sq ft finished living space. All 5 Bedrooms are on the upper level! Huge Master Suite w/gas FP, Private Bath & French doors to balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6528 SKYLEMAR TRL
6528 Skylemar Trail, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIGHT & BRIGHT TOWNHOME FEATURING VAULTED CEILINGS ON UPPER LEVEL**SPACIOUS DECK OVERLOOKING FENCED BACK YARD** LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER "GREEN TRAILS" COMMUNITY**1216 SQUARE FEET OF TOTAL LIVING SPACE ON 3 LEVELS**NEWER WOOD TILE FLOORING ON MAIN
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13430 MATTHEWS VISTA DR
13430 Matthews Vista Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Huge End/Row townhome in peaceful section of Faircrest. Main level has hardwood floors, gas fireplace with sunroom and office. Kitchen has tile with gas stove. Dining area has hardwood floors. Lot's of floor to ceiling windows.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6005 ROSEBUD LANE
6005 Rosebud Lane, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom South west facing filled with natural light, 1st floor, balcony with storage, recently fully upgraded bathroom, top notch quartz countertops in kitchen. Wooden Floors throughout, Washer-Dryer in unit.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13939 WATERFLOW PLAC PLACE
13939 Waterflow Place, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Private Walkout Basement Studio 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, 640 SQFT. Street Parking. Includes All Utilities plus FIOS wireless Internet. Bright, wonderful basement with fenced backyard facing the trees. New Carpet, Wood Fire Place. Washer & Dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY
5945 Havener House Way, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
960 sqft
Great Location!!! Bright End Unit Two Level Townhouse, 2 BR, 1 BA ** Nice and Clean! ** Hardwood Floors on Main Level*** Updated/Upgraded Kitchen with New Cabinets, New Granite Countertops, New SS under-mount Sink, and Newer Appliances*** Updated
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5805 DEER LAKE LANE
5805 Deer Lake Lane, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1642 sqft
*2418 sqft/Less than one-year-old* Beautiful luxury oversized townhome completely new from top to bottom.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13900 WINDING RIDGE LANE
13900 Winding Ridge Lane, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1765 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. End 3BR townhome with 3 full baths featuring eat-in kitchen, rec room with gas fireplace, big utility room for storage, deck, patio, gas heat and more.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14170 COMPTON VALLEY WAY
14170 Compton Valley Way, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1956 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Large townhome featuring two master suites, large eat-in KT, sunken LR with gas F/P and walk-out to deck overlooking woods, huge rec room, storage room, gas heat & cooking and more.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14494 GOLDEN OAK RD
14494 Golden Oak Road, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
TOTALLY UPGRADED BEAUTIFUL 2 LVL TOWNHOUSE/CONDO w/3BR, 2.5BAs FOR RENT** NEW FLOOR IS INSTALLED and FRESHLY PAINTED.**. Conveniently Located Adjacent to Shopping Centers, Quick Access to Rte 29, 28, and 66. Great Community Amenities w/Outdoor Pool.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14055 BETSY ROSS LANE
14055 Betsy Ross Lane, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1927 sqft
FULLY AVAILABLE. Beautiful UPDATED home with large DECK & patio backing to common area. Very private. HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout all levels. Granite Counters, beautiful BAs with updated tile floors & tub walls.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5126 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
741 sqft
Currently being painted and getting new floors. Such a beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13657 LELAND ROAD
13657 Leland Road, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5141 sqft
A RARE FIND * SPACIOUS * 3 SEASON ROOM TO ENJOY * DECK * PATIO * NICE FENCED YARD * GREAT LOCATION--NEAR THE MAJOR ROADS AND LOTS OF SHOPS * HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL * LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE * LOWER LEVEL--REC ROOM WITH
