Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

236 Apartments for rent in Centreville, VA with garage

Centreville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
64 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13205 Village Square Dr
13205 Village Square Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
PRIME LOCATION 3 BR 3 BA Townhome W/ 2 Car Garage - Renters Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderfully located townhome right off of Stringfellow Road.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5522 VIRGIN ROCK RD
5522 Virgin Rock Road, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Nice single family home for rent featuring 3 Bedrooms 2 and 1/2 Baths, Foyer entrance leads to Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings , Den//Office, Kitchen all with Hardwood Floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6853 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE
6853 Kerrywood Circle, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Large sunlit townhouse with one car garage that backs to common area and playground. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The basement has a spacious rec.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6314 GUN CAP COURT
6314 Gun Cap Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1640 sqft
Excellent Condition,End Unit Garage TH with lots of Natural Lights*All Hardwood floor-main level*Large Open Kitchen w/Granite*Beautifully finished Deck overlooking common area*Large Master BR w/Walk-in Closet*Large Rec Room in Walkout

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6276 CLAY PIPE COURT
6276 Clay Pipe Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1902 sqft
Gorgeous TH 3BR, 2F/2H BA, 1Car Garage, Upgraded Kitchen, Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Granite Counters, Large Deck, Clean and Bright, and Much More, Showing schedule available from June 8 .

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14543 OLD MILL RD
14543 Old Mill Road, Centreville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
RESTRICTED SHOWING ONLY ON WED & SAT 2:30-4:30 ** Bright and Airy, high ceiling fully finished 5BR, 3.5BATH SF in quiet neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen with Granite counter, Double oven, SS appliances. Newer hardwood on upstair bedrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13357 CONNOR DRIVE
13357 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1287 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath (all on the same level) condo with wood laminate floors, granite counter tops good sized bed-rooms. Gated community with many amenities including pool, gym and clubhouse. Attached Garage Parking. Great location close to RT.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13939 GOTHIC DR
13939 Gothic Drive, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2 HOUR NOTICE & MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL APPOINTMENTS*EXCELLENT LOCATION TO EVERYTHING*OPEN, LIGHT AND BRIGHT THROUGHOUT*4 BEDROOMS, 3.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE
6031 Anne Marie Terrace, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Don't miss this beautiful, updated 4 BR, 3.5 BA, 3 Level Wyngate model with garage and balcony! Open and bright floor plan with abundant windows.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5619 WHARTON LANE
5619 Wharton Lane, Centreville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2260 sqft
**RARE OPPORTUNITY to rent a home in Fairfax County with a ONE ACRE LOT that feels even bigger with the open space provided by neighbors**You don't need to trudge out to Loudoun County or Prince William County to get some land and peace and

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6517 INSIGNIA CT
6517 Insignia Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated townhome in Centreville community of Centre Ridge. 3/2.5/1 car garage. Fresh paint, remodeled deck, fence, newer washer/dryer, new basement floors. End unit. Backs to trees. Close to shopping. Near 28/29 intersection.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13980 TANNERS HOUSE WAY
13980 Tanners House Way, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2306 sqft
NEW ROOF & HVAC!!!, Freshly painted, Elegant Townhome living in Centreville. More upgradesthan a model.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5180 FIERY DAWN COURT
5180 Fiery Dawn Court, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1708 sqft
GORGEOUS END Town House with4 bedroom ,2full & 1half bathroom. and one car garage. Plenty of windows & open floor plan. Ceramic tile in Kitchen & Foyer .Huge living, Dining and Family rooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6893 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE
6893 Kerrywood Circle, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Spacious 3 level Townhouse with garage. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters and walk out to rear deck. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large master suite with walk in closet. Large walk out lower level with rec room, bath, laundry.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5065 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN PLACE
5065 Village Fountain Pl, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1690 sqft
Available starting 6/22/20! Gorgeous end home in Faircrest. Huge eat-in kitchen w/island. Formal living & dining rooms. Ceramic tiled foyer. Main level family room. Exquisite master suite and bath w/separate soaking tub and separate shower.
Results within 1 mile of Centreville

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4946 Trail Vista Ln
4946 Trail Vista Lane, Chantilly, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2500 sqft
PRESERVE AT WESTFIELDS - Tenant Credit - $1,000! Come take a look at this beautiful property, first time offered for lease. Four bedrooms with three bath. Rec room for relaxing. You will not be disappointed.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4641 HUMMINGBIRD LANE
4641 Hummingbird Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2082 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!, Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4737 GREAT HERON CIRCLE
4737 Great Heron Circle, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2160 sqft
Elegant, spacious brick end Town house, light filled, brick walkway and stairs, within 2 miles of major highways (I- 66, US 50, Ffax Co.

1 of 70

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
5503 HAMPTON FOREST WAY
5503 Hampton Forest Way, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom 3 full 2 half bathroom Single Family Home in Sought After Hampton Forest with just over 3,000 finished square feet! Home has been redone impeccably with 2nd car garage add on & updates throughout to kitchen, flooring, bathrooms,
Results within 5 miles of Centreville
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
20 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Centreville, VA

What do you call a centrally located community founded just after the American Revolution? Why, Centreville of course. Centreville was indeed named for its central location on a Virginia turnpike road.

Located in the center of Fairfax County, an upscale suburb of Washington, D.C., Centreville, Virginia, covers 12 square miles with just over 71,000 residents. The town is about 20 miles and as much as 45 minutes at rush hour from Washington itself. This is a primarily suburban community surrounded by lush green land. To this day, Centreville is still the hub of major roads, and contains shops, restaurants, and parks enough to make residents feel they are truly in the center of things.

Having trouble with Craigslist Centreville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Centreville, VA

Centreville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

