209 Apartments for rent in Centreville, VA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
64 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
14 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
14055 BETSY ROSS LANE
14055 Betsy Ross Lane, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1927 sqft
Beautiful UPDATED home with large DECK & patio backing to common area. Very private. HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout all levels. Granite Counters, beautiful BAs with updated tile floors & tub walls. Nice size MBR with Vaulted Ceiling & fan.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
5522 VIRGIN ROCK RD
5522 Virgin Rock Road, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Nice single family home for rent featuring 3 Bedrooms 2 and 1/2 Baths, Foyer entrance leads to Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings , Den//Office, Kitchen all with Hardwood Floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6853 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE
6853 Kerrywood Circle, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Large sunlit townhouse with one car garage that backs to common area and playground. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The basement has a spacious rec.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
13430 MATTHEWS VISTA DR
13430 Matthews Vista Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Huge End/Row townhome in peaceful section of Faircrest. Main level has hardwood floors with sunroom and office. Kitchen has tile with gas stove. Dining area has hardwood floors. Lot's of floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6314 GUN CAP COURT
6314 Gun Cap Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1640 sqft
Excellent Condition,End Unit Garage TH with lots of Natural Lights*All Hardwood floor-main level*Large Open Kitchen w/Granite*Beautifully finished Deck overlooking common area*Large Master BR w/Walk-in Closet*Large Rec Room in Walkout

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6276 CLAY PIPE COURT
6276 Clay Pipe Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1902 sqft
Gorgeous TH 3BR, 2F/2H BA, 1Car Garage, Upgraded Kitchen, Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Granite Counters, Large Deck, Clean and Bright, and Much More, Showing schedule available from June 8 .

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
13357 CONNOR DRIVE
13357 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1287 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath (all on the same level) condo with wood laminate floors, granite counter tops good sized bed-rooms. Gated community with many amenities including pool, gym and clubhouse. Attached Garage Parking. Great location close to RT.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
13397 CONNOR DRIVE
13397 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1102 sqft
Immaculate 4th floor corner unit. 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths and a 3rd option/great office area in the spacious loft area. Hardwood floors, granite and beautiful stonework around the fireplace. Gorgeous upgrades throughout. Skylight streams n natural light.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE
6031 Anne Marie Terrace, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Don't miss this beautiful, updated 4 BR, 3.5 BA, 3 Level Wyngate model with garage and balcony! Open and bright floor plan with abundant windows.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
13657 LELAND ROAD
13657 Leland Road, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5141 sqft
A RARE FIND * SPACIOUS * 3 SEASON ROOM TO ENJOY * DECK * PATIO * NICE FENCED YARD * GREAT LOCATION--NEAR THE MAJOR ROADS AND LOTS OF SHOPS * HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL * LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE * LOWER LEVEL--REC ROOM WITH

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
5619 WHARTON LANE
5619 Wharton Lane, Centreville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2260 sqft
**RARE OPPORTUNITY to rent a home in Fairfax County with a ONE ACRE LOT that feels even bigger with the open space provided by neighbors**You don't need to trudge out to Loudoun County or Prince William County to get some land and peace and

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE
5632 Kertscher Terrace, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3265 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location! Great House! Great Condition! Newly Painted Beautiful Spacious home with an open floor plan and 3 finished levels. Hardwood floors on main level, 2-story family room with floor to ceiling windows & gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
14905 RYDELL ROAD
14905 Rydell Road, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
728 sqft
WELCOME HOME, BEAUTIFUL CONDO WITH WOOD FLOORS, PAINT, BACKS TO GORGEOUS TREEDPRIVACY FROM YOUR BALCONY! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. READYTO MOVED!

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6358 SAINT TIMOTHYS LANE
6358 Saint Timothy's Lane, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1770 sqft
EXECELENT 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULLBATHS & ONE 1/2 BATH TOWN HOME IN COMPTON VILLAGE COMMUNITY,OPEN FLOOR PLAN HAS 9+ FT CEILINGS,HARD WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL,RECESSED LIGHTING, CEILING FANS,COUNTRY KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINETS,GRANITE COUNTER,STAINLESS

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6720 Rockledge Pl
6720 Rockledge Place, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1800 sqft
Beautiful EndUnit Townhouse -Centreville cul-desac - Property Id: 235590 Immaculate - fully renovated end-unit 3 bedroom / 4 bathroom townhouse in a cul-de-sac. All appliances are brand new and changed within the year.

1 of 1

Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
14802 RYDELL ROAD
14802 Rydell Road, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
968 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with walkout porch.Spacious 2 bedroom and walk in closet. New hardwood floor throughout.Convenient to shopping mall ,transportation 66,28,29,286. walking trail,pool,tennis court.
Results within 1 mile of Centreville

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4946 Trail Vista Ln
4946 Trail Vista Lane, Chantilly, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2500 sqft
PRESERVE AT WESTFIELDS - Tenant Credit - $1,000! Come take a look at this beautiful property, first time offered for lease. Four bedrooms with three bath. Rec room for relaxing. You will not be disappointed.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
13222 GOOSE POND LN
13222 Goose Pond Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with9ft ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Centreville, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Centreville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

