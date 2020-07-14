Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage tennis court basketball court car wash area coffee bar internet access package receiving

Welcome home to the best apartments for rent in Centreville, VA. Reserve at Regency Park not only offers a great location, it also provides world-class luxury amenities in each residence and throughout our community. Choose from our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans - be sure to ask about our new renovations! Our special features include spacious walk-in closets, a cozy fireplace and a private balcony/patio with a gorgeous view. We also offer gourmet kitchens with a breakfast room or bar. These are just some of the reasons why Reserve at Regency Park is the best apartment community in Centreville, VA. In addition to great apartment features, our renovated Centreville apartments offer a location near the best shopping and dining experiences the area has to offer. Whether you enjoy a night on the town, entertaining guests at our clubhouse, or just want to work up a sweat at our fully-equipped fitness center, Reserve at Regency Park has what you need to fit your lifestyle.