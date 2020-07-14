All apartments in Centreville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

Reserve at Regency Park

14411 Newton Patent Ct · (703) 972-1674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA 20120

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09H-1A · Avail. now

$1,591

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 06N-3A · Avail. Sep 9

$1,406

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 911 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06H-03 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 06N-1B · Avail. Sep 9

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 01N-1E · Avail. Aug 28

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Regency Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
basketball court
car wash area
coffee bar
internet access
package receiving
Welcome home to the best apartments for rent in Centreville, VA. Reserve at Regency Park not only offers a great location, it also provides world-class luxury amenities in each residence and throughout our community. Choose from our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans - be sure to ask about our new renovations! Our special features include spacious walk-in closets, a cozy fireplace and a private balcony/patio with a gorgeous view. We also offer gourmet kitchens with a breakfast room or bar. These are just some of the reasons why Reserve at Regency Park is the best apartment community in Centreville, VA. In addition to great apartment features, our renovated Centreville apartments offer a location near the best shopping and dining experiences the area has to offer. Whether you enjoy a night on the town, entertaining guests at our clubhouse, or just want to work up a sweat at our fully-equipped fitness center, Reserve at Regency Park has what you need to fit your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-1st months rent
Move-in Fees: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 for one, $600 for two
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, no weight limit
Parking Details: Open lot ($0), assigned parking ($50/month). Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Regency Park have any available units?
Reserve at Regency Park has 13 units available starting at $1,406 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Reserve at Regency Park have?
Some of Reserve at Regency Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Regency Park currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Regency Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Regency Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Regency Park is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Regency Park offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Regency Park offers parking.
Does Reserve at Regency Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reserve at Regency Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Regency Park have a pool?
Yes, Reserve at Regency Park has a pool.
Does Reserve at Regency Park have accessible units?
No, Reserve at Regency Park does not have accessible units.
Does Reserve at Regency Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Regency Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Reserve at Regency Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reserve at Regency Park has units with air conditioning.
