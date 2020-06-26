All apartments in Centreville
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:38 AM

5642 FLAGLER DR

5642 Flagler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5642 Flagler Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Bright and airy SF. Well maintained. All hardwood. Family room with vaulted ceiling. Formal living and dining. Kitchen with white cabinets and breakfast area. Spacious finished basement with built-in desks and bookcases. Community pool and within walking distance to a community park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5642 FLAGLER DR have any available units?
5642 FLAGLER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5642 FLAGLER DR have?
Some of 5642 FLAGLER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5642 FLAGLER DR currently offering any rent specials?
5642 FLAGLER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5642 FLAGLER DR pet-friendly?
No, 5642 FLAGLER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5642 FLAGLER DR offer parking?
Yes, 5642 FLAGLER DR offers parking.
Does 5642 FLAGLER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5642 FLAGLER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5642 FLAGLER DR have a pool?
Yes, 5642 FLAGLER DR has a pool.
Does 5642 FLAGLER DR have accessible units?
No, 5642 FLAGLER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5642 FLAGLER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5642 FLAGLER DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5642 FLAGLER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5642 FLAGLER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
