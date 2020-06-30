All apartments in Centreville
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

13662 Lavender Mist Lane

13662 Lavender Mist Court · No Longer Available
Location

13662 Lavender Mist Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Luxury 4 Bd/3.5 Bth Townhome in Faircrest! - Renters Warehouse presents a spacious 3 level townhome in the sought after Faircrest neighborhood of Centreville. This townhome features 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths with large kitchen and living room area, 2 car rear entry garage, and ground level study that can function as a 4th bedroom with private full bath. Large master suite with walk in closet, other two bedrooms featured on the third floor have ample natural light and great closet space. Washer/dryer also on third floor. Roomy kitchen on main level with plenty of cabinet and counter top space! Offered to you by Marc Perez with Renters Warehouse. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5110975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13662 Lavender Mist Lane have any available units?
13662 Lavender Mist Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13662 Lavender Mist Lane have?
Some of 13662 Lavender Mist Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13662 Lavender Mist Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13662 Lavender Mist Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13662 Lavender Mist Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13662 Lavender Mist Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13662 Lavender Mist Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13662 Lavender Mist Lane offers parking.
Does 13662 Lavender Mist Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13662 Lavender Mist Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13662 Lavender Mist Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13662 Lavender Mist Lane has a pool.
Does 13662 Lavender Mist Lane have accessible units?
No, 13662 Lavender Mist Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13662 Lavender Mist Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13662 Lavender Mist Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13662 Lavender Mist Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13662 Lavender Mist Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

