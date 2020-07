Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar game room internet cafe key fob access lobby package receiving

We know a little something about loving life and living well. Just moments from Courthouse, Clarendon, GW, Washington, DC, and two Metro stations, we keep you close to the good times and good jobs. Besides our great location, we offer well designed apartment homes far more spacious than others around. Plus, our amenities and services make being home something special.There are a lot of ways to live in Arlington. But, if you want to live well in a community that actually feels like a community, and in a home that actually feels like home, we invite you to come live at Park Adams. It's for those who love making the most of life.