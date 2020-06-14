/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 PM
251 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Falls Church, VA
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
28 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
12 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7600-H Lakeside Village Dr
7600 Lakeside Village Dr, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
628 sqft
Lakeside in Falls Church - Totally updated Augusta Model w/ fully renovated kitchen. Neutral carpet & paint throughout. Updated master with custom closet and bathroom w/ new fixtures, tile floor, mirror, vanity doors, etc.
Results within 1 mile of West Falls Church
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Merrifield
33 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
$
Merrifield
50 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Dunn Loring
37 Units Available
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
704 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Merrifield
36 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,713
720 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
794 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
900 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Falls Church
65 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
783 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
Falls Church
10 Units Available
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Falls Church
16 Units Available
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
768 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Seven Corners
10 Units Available
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,362
570 sqft
Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments An AHC Inc Community. Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated August 1 at 12:51am
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
East Falls Church
1 Unit Available
6908 Fairfax Drive Unit
6908 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
6000 sqft
Newer Home with 1 bedroom and 1 bath Basement apartment for rent Available great for interns,travel Nurses, grad student, contractors, we are 15-20 mins walk to the Clarendon metro stop and on the ART bus line.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2665 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2665 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
695 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walk to the Dunn Loring Metro. This luxury 1 bedroom 1 bath is ready for you to move in. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with fire place and a balcony in the living room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD
600 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
841 sqft
Available June 15th. Welcome to The Madison! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, bright top floor unit with balcony facing East overlooks a beautiful treed residential area.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
300 S MAPLE AVENUE
300 South Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
640 sqft
We have a newly updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom for rent plus utilities. The lease period would be 1 year, consideration would be given to multiple years. This apartment is pretty much in the middle of all the action of downtown Falls Church City.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2655 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
766 sqft
Mosaic district condo walking distance to everything, 1 block to Metro. Open kitchen floor plan, updated bath. Separate den with closet. On site management office, 24 hr concierge. Garage parking, visitor parking.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2726 GALLOWS ROAD
2726 Gallows Road, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
726 sqft
very well appointed condo that has been totally renovated. Bedroom is spacious and also has a nice size den that can be used as an office, guest room, etc. walking distance to Dunn Loring METRO.Parking space is under building in the garage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
513 BROAD STREET W
513 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
1032 sqft
FALLS CHURCH CITY ** Gorgeous 1BR+den, 1.
Similar Pages
West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Falls Church 3 BedroomsWest Falls Church Apartments with Balcony
West Falls Church Apartments with GarageWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Falls Church Apartments with ParkingWest Falls Church Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD