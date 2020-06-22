6916 FAIRFAX DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors hot tub fireplace carpet

Location, location, location. Spacious living close to everything. Walk to metro and centrally located for an easy commute. This lovely two-level condominium lives like a townhouse. Two bedrooms, each with its own en suite full bathroom. New carpeting on the stairs and upper level. Laundry on the bedroom level. Main floor boasts an open floor plan with new wood flooring. Living room features a gas fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead out to the private balcony. The spacious crisp, white Kitchen offers gas cooking and a spacious pantry. The location can't be beat! Easy access to 66, the East Falls Church Metro and the W&OD trail.