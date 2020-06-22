All apartments in Arlington
6916 FAIRFAX DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6916 FAIRFAX DRIVE

6916 Fairfax Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6916 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA 22213
East Falls Church

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
Location, location, location. Spacious living close to everything. Walk to metro and centrally located for an easy commute. This lovely two-level condominium lives like a townhouse. Two bedrooms, each with its own en suite full bathroom. New carpeting on the stairs and upper level. Laundry on the bedroom level. Main floor boasts an open floor plan with new wood flooring. Living room features a gas fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead out to the private balcony. The spacious crisp, white Kitchen offers gas cooking and a spacious pantry. The location can't be beat! Easy access to 66, the East Falls Church Metro and the W&OD trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

