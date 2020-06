Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

CONTEMPORARY LIVING IN THIS 3BR/2.5BA HOUSE. NEW CARPET, PAINT, APPLIANCES. THIS HOME IS IN THE MADISON MANOR NEIGHBORHOOD AND HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RE-DONE. a VERY CONVENIENT AND COMFORTABLE PLACE TO LIVELR: 17X11 DR: 13X11 KIT: 12X11 MBR:14X13 2NDBR:13X10 3RDBR: 11X11. Available 8/1/2019. 1/2 mile to East Falls Church Metro station.