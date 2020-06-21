All apartments in Arlington
6031 9TH STREET N
6031 9TH STREET N

6031 9th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6031 9th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Dominion Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming, all brick single family home with wrap-around addition. This updated colonial will transport you back to the 1950's with such touches as the crystal doorknobs, arched doorways, original hardwoods in living/dining and bedrooms. Main level has living room with remote controlled gas fireplace and exit to side yard, dining room, kitchen, family/sunroom addition with laundry room, The upper level has 3 bedrooms and a full bath...check out the arched wood ceiling! Downstairs is a finished rec room with recessed lights, a full bath and exit to the backyard. The backyard has a grassy lawn, 2 patios and mulched beds. There is a driveway and additional parking right in front. Commuting is a breeze! No Pets Please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6031 9TH STREET N have any available units?
6031 9TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6031 9TH STREET N have?
Some of 6031 9TH STREET N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6031 9TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
6031 9TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6031 9TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 6031 9TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6031 9TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 6031 9TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 6031 9TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6031 9TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6031 9TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 6031 9TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 6031 9TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 6031 9TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 6031 9TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6031 9TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
