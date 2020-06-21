6031 9TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming, all brick single family home with wrap-around addition. This updated colonial will transport you back to the 1950's with such touches as the crystal doorknobs, arched doorways, original hardwoods in living/dining and bedrooms. Main level has living room with remote controlled gas fireplace and exit to side yard, dining room, kitchen, family/sunroom addition with laundry room, The upper level has 3 bedrooms and a full bath...check out the arched wood ceiling! Downstairs is a finished rec room with recessed lights, a full bath and exit to the backyard. The backyard has a grassy lawn, 2 patios and mulched beds. There is a driveway and additional parking right in front. Commuting is a breeze! No Pets Please!