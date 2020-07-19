All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

5805 26TH STREET N

5805 26th Street North · (301) 355-6104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5805 26th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Leeway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,399

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Location, Location, Location, just renovated large 2 Bedroom Apartment($2,399) located in a Boutique 4 unit Apartment Building in trendy North Arlington. Property was just renovated and has new appliances! Apartment comes with lots of outdoor living space with numerous outdoor living areas to include large yard, large deck, patios and hammocks, very relaxing, trendy North Arlington Neighborhood. Apartment comes with abundant parking: both Off-street and On-street parking! Large Park-like setting yet located in Arlington! Metro is 3 min drive / 15min walk and I-66 is 2 min away! *In Unit Washer and Dryer *Parking Included *New A/C System *Outside Patio and Decks *Hardwood Flooring *New Appliances *Storage *Modern Fixtures and Finishes *Currently No Pets allowed, but pets may be approved upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 26TH STREET N have any available units?
5805 26TH STREET N has a unit available for $2,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 26TH STREET N have?
Some of 5805 26TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 26TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5805 26TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 26TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5805 26TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 5805 26TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 5805 26TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 5805 26TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5805 26TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 26TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 5805 26TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 5805 26TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5805 26TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 26TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5805 26TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
