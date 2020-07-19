5805 26TH STREET N

Amenities

Location, Location, Location, just renovated large 2 Bedroom Apartment($2,399) located in a Boutique 4 unit Apartment Building in trendy North Arlington. Property was just renovated and has new appliances! Apartment comes with lots of outdoor living space with numerous outdoor living areas to include large yard, large deck, patios and hammocks, very relaxing, trendy North Arlington Neighborhood. Apartment comes with abundant parking: both Off-street and On-street parking! Large Park-like setting yet located in Arlington! Metro is 3 min drive / 15min walk and I-66 is 2 min away! *In Unit Washer and Dryer *Parking Included *New A/C System *Outside Patio and Decks *Hardwood Flooring *New Appliances *Storage *Modern Fixtures and Finishes *Currently No Pets allowed, but pets may be approved upon request.