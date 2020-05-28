All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
5707 26TH ST N
5707 26TH ST N

5707 26th Street North · No Longer Available
Arlington
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

5707 26th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming brick cape cod in great neighborhood. Walk to an abundance of stores and restaurants. 3 levels: 2 finished levels with lovely hardwood floors plus an expansive basement with laundry, workbench and plenty of room for storage. First floor master bedroom, 2 large upstairs bedrooms, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen with door to deck and expansive, fully fenced backyard. Newly renovated half bath and new flooring in kitchen. Pet friendly. **Application fee: $55 per adult. **First month's rent and security deposit by certified funds prior to move-in date. **Pets accepted case-by-case: $400 pet deposit and $25/month pet rent. **Tenants to provide renters' insurance. **Apply online: https://www.longandfoster.com/DianneVandivier/rentals/5707-26TH-Street-N-Arlington-VA-22207-298920008

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 5707 26TH ST N have any available units?
5707 26TH ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5707 26TH ST N have?
Some of 5707 26TH ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 26TH ST N currently offering any rent specials?
5707 26TH ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 26TH ST N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5707 26TH ST N is pet friendly.
Does 5707 26TH ST N offer parking?
Yes, 5707 26TH ST N offers parking.
Does 5707 26TH ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5707 26TH ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 26TH ST N have a pool?
No, 5707 26TH ST N does not have a pool.
Does 5707 26TH ST N have accessible units?
No, 5707 26TH ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 26TH ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5707 26TH ST N has units with dishwashers.
