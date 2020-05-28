5707 26TH ST N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming brick cape cod in great neighborhood. Walk to an abundance of stores and restaurants. 3 levels: 2 finished levels with lovely hardwood floors plus an expansive basement with laundry, workbench and plenty of room for storage. First floor master bedroom, 2 large upstairs bedrooms, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen with door to deck and expansive, fully fenced backyard. Newly renovated half bath and new flooring in kitchen. Pet friendly. **Application fee: $55 per adult. **First month's rent and security deposit by certified funds prior to move-in date. **Pets accepted case-by-case: $400 pet deposit and $25/month pet rent. **Tenants to provide renters' insurance. **Apply online: https://www.longandfoster.com/DianneVandivier/rentals/5707-26TH-Street-N-Arlington-VA-22207-298920008