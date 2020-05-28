5600 34TH ST. N.

Amenities

Wonderully maintained home is minutes to 66; 495; Metro & Dulles Toll Rd - Wonderfully maintained home is minutes to 66; 495; Metro and Dulles Toll Rd. Well updated kitchen and baths. Great amenities. Living room with cozy fireplace opens to dining room. Fresh interior paint. Beautiful hardwood floor thru out first floor. Enjoy living private fenced yard. Established neighborhood, corner lot. A real gem and Move-in ready. Shows beautiful!



Lease term: 12 - 36 months

Date Available 8/11/2019



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $124,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).



Listed by Aaquil Atkins Realtor

For information and showings call Aaquil @ 202-423-1140

or email with your phone number.

Showings by appointment.



No Pets Allowed



