5600 34TH ST. N.

Amenities
Wonderully maintained home is minutes to 66; 495; Metro & Dulles Toll Rd - Wonderfully maintained home is minutes to 66; 495; Metro and Dulles Toll Rd. Well updated kitchen and baths. Great amenities. Living room with cozy fireplace opens to dining room. Fresh interior paint. Beautiful hardwood floor thru out first floor. Enjoy living private fenced yard. Established neighborhood, corner lot. A real gem and Move-in ready. Shows beautiful!
Lease term: 12 - 36 months
Date Available 8/11/2019
Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $124,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).
Listed by Aaquil Atkins Realtor
For information and showings call Aaquil @ 202-423-1140
or email with your phone number.
Showings by appointment.
This property is professionally listed by
Better Homes and Gardens RE Premier
450 N. Washington St. Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
Main office (703)596-4446
This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
Listing and Management Companies represent the landlord in this real estate transaction
Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2744294)