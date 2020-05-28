All apartments in Arlington
5600 34TH ST. N.
5600 34TH ST. N.

5600 34th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5600 34th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Rock Spring

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderully maintained home is minutes to 66; 495; Metro & Dulles Toll Rd - Wonderfully maintained home is minutes to 66; 495; Metro and Dulles Toll Rd. Well updated kitchen and baths. Great amenities. Living room with cozy fireplace opens to dining room. Fresh interior paint. Beautiful hardwood floor thru out first floor. Enjoy living private fenced yard. Established neighborhood, corner lot. A real gem and Move-in ready. Shows beautiful!

Lease term: 12 - 36 months
Date Available 8/11/2019

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $124,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

Listed by Aaquil Atkins Realtor
For information and showings call Aaquil @ 202-423-1140
or email with your phone number.
Showings by appointment.

This property is professionally listed by
Better Homes and Gardens RE Premier
450 N. Washington St. Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
Main office (703)596-4446

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

Listing and Management Companies represent the landlord in this real estate transaction

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2744294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 34TH ST. N. have any available units?
5600 34TH ST. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5600 34TH ST. N. have?
Some of 5600 34TH ST. N.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 34TH ST. N. currently offering any rent specials?
5600 34TH ST. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 34TH ST. N. pet-friendly?
No, 5600 34TH ST. N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5600 34TH ST. N. offer parking?
No, 5600 34TH ST. N. does not offer parking.
Does 5600 34TH ST. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 34TH ST. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 34TH ST. N. have a pool?
No, 5600 34TH ST. N. does not have a pool.
Does 5600 34TH ST. N. have accessible units?
No, 5600 34TH ST. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 34TH ST. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 34TH ST. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
