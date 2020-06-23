5224 8th Rd S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

AGENTS WELCOME! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Beautifully remodeled corner unit, Granite Counters, new kitchen Cabinets, tiled Back-splash, crown molding, chair molding, new SS appliances, New Windows, New laminate flooring throughout; Paint, New Fixtures, new recessed lights Lots of Light, renovated bathroom and more, Conveniently located within all commuter routes. Live that Arlington lifestyle! Parking Space #69 or park on street.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

Online Application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services.



Lease Terms



$1,500.00 security deposit