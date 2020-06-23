All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5224 8th Rd S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5224 8th Rd S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5224 8th Rd S

5224 8th Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Heights - West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5224 8th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
AGENTS WELCOME! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Beautifully remodeled corner unit, Granite Counters, new kitchen Cabinets, tiled Back-splash, crown molding, chair molding, new SS appliances, New Windows, New laminate flooring throughout; Paint, New Fixtures, new recessed lights Lots of Light, renovated bathroom and more, Conveniently located within all commuter routes. Live that Arlington lifestyle! Parking Space #69 or park on street.
Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
.
Online Application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp & Google!

Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Oven / range
Pet Friendly

Lease Terms

$1,500.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 8th Rd S have any available units?
5224 8th Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 8th Rd S have?
Some of 5224 8th Rd S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 8th Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
5224 8th Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 8th Rd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5224 8th Rd S is pet friendly.
Does 5224 8th Rd S offer parking?
Yes, 5224 8th Rd S offers parking.
Does 5224 8th Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 8th Rd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 8th Rd S have a pool?
No, 5224 8th Rd S does not have a pool.
Does 5224 8th Rd S have accessible units?
No, 5224 8th Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 8th Rd S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5224 8th Rd S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
Lofts 590
590 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University