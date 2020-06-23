5224 8th Rd S

Amenities
AGENTS WELCOME! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Beautifully remodeled corner unit, Granite Counters, new kitchen Cabinets, tiled Back-splash, crown molding, chair molding, new SS appliances, New Windows, New laminate flooring throughout; Paint, New Fixtures, new recessed lights Lots of Light, renovated bathroom and more, Conveniently located within all commuter routes. Live that Arlington lifestyle! Parking Space #69 or park on street.
Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
.
Rental Features
Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Oven / range
Pet Friendly
Lease Terms
$1,500.00 security deposit