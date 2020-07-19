4800 28TH ST S #E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Bright End unit Brick townhome facing large open green area*One of the loveliest locations in Fairlington *Living room/dining area with crown moulding and neutral carpeting * white on white kitchen with door to private enclosed patio * 2 bedrooms up with wood flooring - full bath, builtin cabinet in hall * pull-down stairs to attic * Lower level recreation room and den with berber carpeting * full showered bath with full sized washer/dryer ** Access to Fairlington Villages pools and tennis * no smoking ** OWC small pet on case by case basis with pet deposit ** applications on line at www.longandfoster.com* $55 per adult application fee and proof of income required ** managed property thru Long & Foster * Certified funds ( security deposit and first month's rent due at lease signing. Arlington Zone parking permit required for more than 2 hour on street parking near unit*close proximity to Crystal City/new Amazon HQ