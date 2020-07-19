All apartments in Arlington
4800 28TH ST S #E
Last updated April 7 2019 at 9:34 AM

4800 28TH ST S #E

4800 28th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4800 28th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Bright End unit Brick townhome facing large open green area*One of the loveliest locations in Fairlington *Living room/dining area with crown moulding and neutral carpeting * white on white kitchen with door to private enclosed patio * 2 bedrooms up with wood flooring - full bath, builtin cabinet in hall * pull-down stairs to attic * Lower level recreation room and den with berber carpeting * full showered bath with full sized washer/dryer ** Access to Fairlington Villages pools and tennis * no smoking ** OWC small pet on case by case basis with pet deposit ** applications on line at www.longandfoster.com* $55 per adult application fee and proof of income required ** managed property thru Long & Foster * Certified funds ( security deposit and first month's rent due at lease signing. Arlington Zone parking permit required for more than 2 hour on street parking near unit*close proximity to Crystal City/new Amazon HQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 28TH ST S #E have any available units?
4800 28TH ST S #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 28TH ST S #E have?
Some of 4800 28TH ST S #E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 28TH ST S #E currently offering any rent specials?
4800 28TH ST S #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 28TH ST S #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 28TH ST S #E is pet friendly.
Does 4800 28TH ST S #E offer parking?
Yes, 4800 28TH ST S #E offers parking.
Does 4800 28TH ST S #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4800 28TH ST S #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 28TH ST S #E have a pool?
Yes, 4800 28TH ST S #E has a pool.
Does 4800 28TH ST S #E have accessible units?
No, 4800 28TH ST S #E does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 28TH ST S #E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 28TH ST S #E has units with dishwashers.
