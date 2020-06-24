4576 26th St N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful period home (Birchwood) located in one of Arlington's most sought after neighborhoods and school districts. The home is located on large corner lot with off street parking. The home has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large screened-in porch, and outdoor patios. The entire home was refinished inside and out in 2019. 1800's charm with updated finishes!

Property Highlights:

-3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms

-Large corner lot

-Fenced in backyard

-Newly renovate outdoor area

-All brand new kitchen appliances

-New Paint throughout

-Hardwoods throughout (no carpet)

AVAILABLE NOW!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4766841)