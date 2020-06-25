3837 North Upland Street, Arlington, VA 22207 Old Glebe
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Cape Cod in North Arlington. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, hardwood floors on main and upper level, large living room, 2 level sun room / office, 2 fireplaces, family room, great patio, off street parking and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3837 N Upland St have any available units?
3837 N Upland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3837 N Upland St have?
Some of 3837 N Upland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3837 N Upland St currently offering any rent specials?
3837 N Upland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 N Upland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3837 N Upland St is pet friendly.
Does 3837 N Upland St offer parking?
Yes, 3837 N Upland St offers parking.
Does 3837 N Upland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3837 N Upland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 N Upland St have a pool?
No, 3837 N Upland St does not have a pool.
Does 3837 N Upland St have accessible units?
No, 3837 N Upland St does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 N Upland St have units with dishwashers?