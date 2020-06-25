All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3837 N Upland St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3837 N Upland St
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:45 AM

3837 N Upland St

3837 North Upland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3837 North Upland Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Glebe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Cape Cod in North Arlington. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, hardwood floors on main and upper level, large living room, 2 level sun room / office, 2 fireplaces, family room, great patio, off street parking and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3837 N Upland St have any available units?
3837 N Upland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3837 N Upland St have?
Some of 3837 N Upland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3837 N Upland St currently offering any rent specials?
3837 N Upland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 N Upland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3837 N Upland St is pet friendly.
Does 3837 N Upland St offer parking?
Yes, 3837 N Upland St offers parking.
Does 3837 N Upland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3837 N Upland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 N Upland St have a pool?
No, 3837 N Upland St does not have a pool.
Does 3837 N Upland St have accessible units?
No, 3837 N Upland St does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 N Upland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3837 N Upland St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Macedonian
2229 South Shirlington Road
Arlington, VA 22206
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St
Arlington, VA 22204
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University