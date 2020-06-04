3800 LEE HIGHWAY

Amenities

Commuter's dream - metro/bus/bike/fly. About one mile to 3 different Metro stations (Clarendon, VA Square, Ballston). Bus stop out front. Custis trail a few blocks awar. Airport 10 minute drive. Spacious corner unit with unobstructed eastern exposure provides tons of natural light through FIFTEEN floor to ceiling windows. Watch the sunrise over Rosslyn while you eat breakfast. At 1,333 sq ft, this unit is one of the larger one-level floor plans in the building. Great for entertaining! Big and bright master bedroom with beautiful stone tile en suite and custom Hunter Douglas window treatments. Large 2nd bedroom with custom Elfa storage system. Two full parking spaces and massive storage unit. Visitor parking in back and ample street parking along Oakland and Pollard. Pet friendly building.