Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3607 13TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3607 13TH STREET N
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3607 13TH STREET N
3607 13th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ballston - Virginia Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3607 13th Street North, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Walk to Clarendon and VA square Metros and all that the area offers. Hardwood floors, fireplace and much more. Large fenced yard. The townhome is in great condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3607 13TH STREET N have any available units?
3607 13TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3607 13TH STREET N have?
Some of 3607 13TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3607 13TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3607 13TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 13TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3607 13TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3607 13TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 3607 13TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 3607 13TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3607 13TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 13TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3607 13TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3607 13TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3607 13TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 13TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3607 13TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204
The Taylor
1660 North 21st Road
Arlington, VA 22209
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Gym
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Columbia Heights West
Penrose
Nauck
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University