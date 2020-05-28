All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2905 24TH ST N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2905 24TH ST N
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

2905 24TH ST N

2905 24th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2905 24th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Woodmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A fantastic house with a lot of room located in N. Arlington. Completely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and glass front cabinets. Large covered deck. Tenant will not have access to a separate apartment on the side with separate access as the Landlord will stay there when in the United States. Parking in the back plus side street parking is available. Landlord will work with recent grads and students. Property is tenant occupied so notice is required prior to showings. TO APPLY: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/2905-24TH-Street-N-Arlington-VA-22207-299105990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 24TH ST N have any available units?
2905 24TH ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 24TH ST N have?
Some of 2905 24TH ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 24TH ST N currently offering any rent specials?
2905 24TH ST N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 24TH ST N pet-friendly?
No, 2905 24TH ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2905 24TH ST N offer parking?
Yes, 2905 24TH ST N does offer parking.
Does 2905 24TH ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 24TH ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 24TH ST N have a pool?
No, 2905 24TH ST N does not have a pool.
Does 2905 24TH ST N have accessible units?
No, 2905 24TH ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 24TH ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 24TH ST N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University