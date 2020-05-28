2905 24TH ST N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A fantastic house with a lot of room located in N. Arlington. Completely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and glass front cabinets. Large covered deck. Tenant will not have access to a separate apartment on the side with separate access as the Landlord will stay there when in the United States. Parking in the back plus side street parking is available. Landlord will work with recent grads and students. Property is tenant occupied so notice is required prior to showings. TO APPLY: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/2905-24TH-Street-N-Arlington-VA-22207-299105990