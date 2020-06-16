All apartments in Arlington
2713 24TH RD S #B
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

2713 24TH RD S #B

2713 24th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

2713 24th Road South, Arlington, VA 22206
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available by Nov. 1st after interior is painte and the landscaping cleaned up. This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex that includes the main and upper levels. Large bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Large front porch. Secure storage space under the front porch. Ceiling fans. Water/sewer/trash included in the rent. Pets considered. No smoking. Driveway is shared with Unit A. Street Parking also. Tenants responsible for lawn/landscaping. $55 Processing Fee per adult. Minimum Income of $63,000 a year to qualify. $1,800 security deposit and $500 pet deposit must be in certified funds. Renter's Insurance Required. Apply online at www.longandfoster.com, select 'For Rent", enter address, and click on 'Apply Online' Once applications are submitted, please direct all questions to the Property Manager, Tim Golden, tim.golden@longandfoster.com 703-998-430 If your application is approved by the owners, the first month's rent is due in Certified Funds within 72 hours of approval. It must be delivered to the Property Manager, Tim Golden, at the Long & Foster Office, 6299 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22044. The security deposit, also in certified funds, will be due at the same location along with proof of renter's insurance and proof that utilities have been switched into your name(s) before keys can be released. Before your move-in, USInspect will have conducted a thorough inspection of the property. You will have 15 days to identify any items that might have been missed or that you might consider needing correction. Upon move-in, an account will be created for you using AppFolio which will allow you to make rent payments online. Additionally, you will have access to a 24-7 Customer Service Center to report any repairs or concerns.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 24TH RD S #B have any available units?
2713 24TH RD S #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 24TH RD S #B have?
Some of 2713 24TH RD S #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 24TH RD S #B currently offering any rent specials?
2713 24TH RD S #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 24TH RD S #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2713 24TH RD S #B is pet friendly.
Does 2713 24TH RD S #B offer parking?
Yes, 2713 24TH RD S #B offers parking.
Does 2713 24TH RD S #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2713 24TH RD S #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 24TH RD S #B have a pool?
No, 2713 24TH RD S #B does not have a pool.
Does 2713 24TH RD S #B have accessible units?
No, 2713 24TH RD S #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 24TH RD S #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 24TH RD S #B has units with dishwashers.
