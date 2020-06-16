2713 24TH RD S #B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available by Nov. 1st after interior is painte and the landscaping cleaned up. This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex that includes the main and upper levels. Large bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Large front porch. Secure storage space under the front porch. Ceiling fans. Water/sewer/trash included in the rent. Pets considered. No smoking. Driveway is shared with Unit A. Street Parking also. Tenants responsible for lawn/landscaping. $55 Processing Fee per adult. Minimum Income of $63,000 a year to qualify. $1,800 security deposit and $500 pet deposit must be in certified funds. Renter's Insurance Required. Apply online at www.longandfoster.com, select 'For Rent", enter address, and click on 'Apply Online' Once applications are submitted, please direct all questions to the Property Manager, Tim Golden, tim.golden@longandfoster.com 703-998-430 If your application is approved by the owners, the first month's rent is due in Certified Funds within 72 hours of approval. It must be delivered to the Property Manager, Tim Golden, at the Long & Foster Office, 6299 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22044. The security deposit, also in certified funds, will be due at the same location along with proof of renter's insurance and proof that utilities have been switched into your name(s) before keys can be released. Before your move-in, USInspect will have conducted a thorough inspection of the property. You will have 15 days to identify any items that might have been missed or that you might consider needing correction. Upon move-in, an account will be created for you using AppFolio which will allow you to make rent payments online. Additionally, you will have access to a 24-7 Customer Service Center to report any repairs or concerns.