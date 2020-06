Amenities

Beautiful Sun filled colonial home. 4BR 2BA with partially finished basement. Wood floors throughout, except newly added 4th bedroom has carpet. Nice closed in porch off of dining area. Lovely kitchen with cherry wood cabinets. Washer and Dryer. Fresh Paint. Huge back yard. Minutes away from DC and walking distance from East Falls Church Metro. Please call 703-525-7010 to schedule a time to view this property.