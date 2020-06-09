2601 16TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath condo in Arlington Village. This two level condo is within close distance from the Columbia Pike corridor with shopping, restaurants, theater, and gym. Close to public transit that makes for an easy commute to the District, Clarendon, the Pentagon, Pentagon City, and Shirlington. Quiet neighborhood with community tennis courts and summer access to pool. Quite near the Walter Reed Community Center and Arlington Public Library. Close to Pentagon and Ft. Myer. Condo offers: - Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, ample counter space, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, dishwasher, gas range, microwave. - Washer/dryer unit in apartment. - Hardwood and parquet floors throughout. - Tile bathroom. - Large master bedroom. - Second bedroom with two large closets. - Central AC and heat, with ceiling fans in both bedrooms. - Private deck behind unit, space for grill, table, chairs, etc. - Lots of natural light - Shared backyard with trees. - HOA cares for grounds, snow removal, grass, and trash removal. - Ample street parking. - Water included in monthly rent. - Access to community pool and tennis courts. - Storage space in community basement. - Newly painted.