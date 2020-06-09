All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:46 AM

2601 16TH STREET S

2601 16th Street South · (202) 243-7700
Location

2601 16th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 624 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 994 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath condo in Arlington Village. This two level condo is within close distance from the Columbia Pike corridor with shopping, restaurants, theater, and gym. Close to public transit that makes for an easy commute to the District, Clarendon, the Pentagon, Pentagon City, and Shirlington. Quiet neighborhood with community tennis courts and summer access to pool. Quite near the Walter Reed Community Center and Arlington Public Library. Close to Pentagon and Ft. Myer. Condo offers: - Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, ample counter space, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, dishwasher, gas range, microwave. - Washer/dryer unit in apartment. - Hardwood and parquet floors throughout. - Tile bathroom. - Large master bedroom. - Second bedroom with two large closets. - Central AC and heat, with ceiling fans in both bedrooms. - Private deck behind unit, space for grill, table, chairs, etc. - Lots of natural light - Shared backyard with trees. - HOA cares for grounds, snow removal, grass, and trash removal. - Ample street parking. - Water included in monthly rent. - Access to community pool and tennis courts. - Storage space in community basement. - Newly painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 16TH STREET S have any available units?
2601 16TH STREET S has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 16TH STREET S have?
Some of 2601 16TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 16TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2601 16TH STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 16TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 2601 16TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2601 16TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 2601 16TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 2601 16TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 16TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 16TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 2601 16TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 2601 16TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2601 16TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 16TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 16TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
