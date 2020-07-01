2445 S KENWOOD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry internet access range refrigerator

Everything is INCLUDED in the rent, utilities, internet, basic ROKU TV, furniture, kitchen accessory. A COMMUTER'S DREAM, within 4 miles of the Pentagon city and minutes to Washington DC. Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom within walking distance to the heart of Shirlington Village, plenty great restaurants, Harris Teeter, and local shops. Almost brand new apartment, build in 2016 located in lower level of a single house, with all what you need. Bedrooms with windows, wood doors,Full Bath with shower kitchen cabinets, sink, stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Owner is real estate agent.