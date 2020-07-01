All apartments in Arlington
2445 S KENWOOD STREET
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

2445 S KENWOOD STREET

2445 South Kenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2445 South Kenwood Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Everything is INCLUDED in the rent, utilities, internet, basic ROKU TV, furniture, kitchen accessory. A COMMUTER'S DREAM, within 4 miles of the Pentagon city and minutes to Washington DC. Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom within walking distance to the heart of Shirlington Village, plenty great restaurants, Harris Teeter, and local shops. Almost brand new apartment, build in 2016 located in lower level of a single house, with all what you need. Bedrooms with windows, wood doors,Full Bath with shower kitchen cabinets, sink, stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Owner is real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 S KENWOOD STREET have any available units?
2445 S KENWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 S KENWOOD STREET have?
Some of 2445 S KENWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, internet access, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 S KENWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2445 S KENWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 S KENWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2445 S KENWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2445 S KENWOOD STREET offer parking?
No, 2445 S KENWOOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2445 S KENWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2445 S KENWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 S KENWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 2445 S KENWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2445 S KENWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2445 S KENWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 S KENWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2445 S KENWOOD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

