Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home features a Living and Family Room, spacious bedroom addition in the back, hardwood floors on main level, new flooring in basement. There is a large rec room and extra storage room in the basement.Very easy access to 395 and close to Shirlington and all the shops and restaurants along Rt 7 but tucked away quietly.Plenty of free and open street parking.Pets are case by case with a $500 deposit.