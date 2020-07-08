2416 N FLORIDA ST

Amenities

This charming expanded Cape is available for immediate occupancy. It features 2BR++, 2.5BA, family room/library (or BR3), sun porch, full basement, fireplace, newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, fenced backyard with patio & garage. MBR features a bonus sitting/exercise room & full bath, BR2 features an adjoining bonus room (second master or extra BR space). Convenient to shops, eateries, errands at popular Lee-Harrison center & Chestnut Hills Park. Discovery/Williamsburg/Yorktown schools. Approximately 1.5 miles to Metro. 1.5 blocks to ART bus. Maximum of 2 incomes to qualify.All guests should remove their shoes (or wear shoe covers provided), wear gloves and mask or handkerchief while touring the home.