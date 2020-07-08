All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2416 N FLORIDA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2416 N FLORIDA ST
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

2416 N FLORIDA ST

2416 North Florida Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2416 North Florida Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Yorktown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This charming expanded Cape is available for immediate occupancy. It features 2BR++, 2.5BA, family room/library (or BR3), sun porch, full basement, fireplace, newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, fenced backyard with patio & garage. MBR features a bonus sitting/exercise room & full bath, BR2 features an adjoining bonus room (second master or extra BR space). Convenient to shops, eateries, errands at popular Lee-Harrison center & Chestnut Hills Park. Discovery/Williamsburg/Yorktown schools. Approximately 1.5 miles to Metro. 1.5 blocks to ART bus. Maximum of 2 incomes to qualify.All guests should remove their shoes (or wear shoe covers provided), wear gloves and mask or handkerchief while touring the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 N FLORIDA ST have any available units?
2416 N FLORIDA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2416 N FLORIDA ST have?
Some of 2416 N FLORIDA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 N FLORIDA ST currently offering any rent specials?
2416 N FLORIDA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 N FLORIDA ST pet-friendly?
No, 2416 N FLORIDA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2416 N FLORIDA ST offer parking?
Yes, 2416 N FLORIDA ST offers parking.
Does 2416 N FLORIDA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 N FLORIDA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 N FLORIDA ST have a pool?
No, 2416 N FLORIDA ST does not have a pool.
Does 2416 N FLORIDA ST have accessible units?
No, 2416 N FLORIDA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 N FLORIDA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 N FLORIDA ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Lofts 590
590 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
220 Twentieth Street
220 20th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22203
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University