2341 N DICKERSON STREET
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:47 AM

2341 N DICKERSON STREET

2341 North Dickerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2341 North Dickerson Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Yorktown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautifully updated brick home in the heart of the Discovery Elementary School district. The luxury kitchen in this well appointed home features updated stainless steel appliances, silent shut cabinetry, and gleaming quartz countertops. Step out of the kitchen and onto your beautiful hardscape side patio - perfect for grilling and watching the sunset. The expansive rear patio is perfect for entertaining guests or having a quiet outdoor dinner. This home features hardwood floors throughout, modern front loading washer and dryer, and custom built in shelving. The southern exposure provides flowing natural light all day long. Start your day with a steam shower and get ready in one of the two fully updated bathrooms. Easy commute to DC, Tysons, National Landing, and of course everything Arlington County has to offer! Dozens of dining and shopping options within one mile. Williamsburg Middle School and Yorktown High School. This home is ready for occupancy on December 1. Do not wait to come see your next home! This meticulously updated home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 N DICKERSON STREET have any available units?
2341 N DICKERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 N DICKERSON STREET have?
Some of 2341 N DICKERSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 N DICKERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2341 N DICKERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 N DICKERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2341 N DICKERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2341 N DICKERSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2341 N DICKERSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2341 N DICKERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2341 N DICKERSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 N DICKERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2341 N DICKERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2341 N DICKERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2341 N DICKERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 N DICKERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2341 N DICKERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

