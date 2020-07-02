2341 N DICKERSON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Beautifully updated brick home in the heart of the Discovery Elementary School district. The luxury kitchen in this well appointed home features updated stainless steel appliances, silent shut cabinetry, and gleaming quartz countertops. Step out of the kitchen and onto your beautiful hardscape side patio - perfect for grilling and watching the sunset. The expansive rear patio is perfect for entertaining guests or having a quiet outdoor dinner. This home features hardwood floors throughout, modern front loading washer and dryer, and custom built in shelving. The southern exposure provides flowing natural light all day long. Start your day with a steam shower and get ready in one of the two fully updated bathrooms. Easy commute to DC, Tysons, National Landing, and of course everything Arlington County has to offer! Dozens of dining and shopping options within one mile. Williamsburg Middle School and Yorktown High School. This home is ready for occupancy on December 1. Do not wait to come see your next home! This meticulously updated home will not last long.