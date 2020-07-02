2126 S QUINCY STREET

Amenities
Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2.5BA Condo in the private enclave of Concord Mews. Truly a commuters dream , this fine home is situated mere minutes to the Village of Shirlington, I-395, Pentagon and the new Amazon HQ in Crystal City. Meticulously cared for, the home features an updated kitchen with granite tops and stainless appliances, sleek looking tile floors in the living, dining and kitchen areas, newer carpet in the bedrooms and a great balcony perfect for outdoor relaxation. 2 Bedroom Suites perfect for family, guests, roommates, or investors! Excellent Storage. Condo fee includes Water, Cable. Truly not to be missed. Come see and make this your new home. Windows and Sliding Glass Doors Convey in AS-IS condition.