Arlington, VA
2126 S QUINCY STREET
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:08 AM

2126 S QUINCY STREET

2126 South Quincy Street · No Longer Available
Location

2126 South Quincy Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2.5BA Condo in the private enclave of Concord Mews. Truly a commuters dream , this fine home is situated mere minutes to the Village of Shirlington, I-395, Pentagon and the new Amazon HQ in Crystal City. Meticulously cared for, the home features an updated kitchen with granite tops and stainless appliances, sleek looking tile floors in the living, dining and kitchen areas, newer carpet in the bedrooms and a great balcony perfect for outdoor relaxation. 2 Bedroom Suites perfect for family, guests, roommates, or investors! Excellent Storage. Condo fee includes Water, Cable. Truly not to be missed. Come see and make this your new home. Windows and Sliding Glass Doors Convey in AS-IS condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 S QUINCY STREET have any available units?
2126 S QUINCY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 S QUINCY STREET have?
Some of 2126 S QUINCY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 S QUINCY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2126 S QUINCY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 S QUINCY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2126 S QUINCY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2126 S QUINCY STREET offer parking?
No, 2126 S QUINCY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2126 S QUINCY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2126 S QUINCY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 S QUINCY STREET have a pool?
No, 2126 S QUINCY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2126 S QUINCY STREET have accessible units?
No, 2126 S QUINCY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 S QUINCY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2126 S QUINCY STREET has units with dishwashers.

