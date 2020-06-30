All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

1920 N KENILWORTH STREET

1920 North Kenilworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1920 North Kenilworth Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Tara - Leeway Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this fully renovated, spacious 4 bed/3bath home in coveted N. Arlington. Stunning open floor plan with combined kitchen & living, gleaming hardwoods, & fresh neutral paint throughout. The gourmet kitchen features all stainless steel appliances & upgraded countertops. Off the kitchen you'll find a large family room with vaulted ceilings, handsome built-ins, & abundant natural light. Walk out to a large deck, that's the perfect for outdoor entertaining or morning coffee. The basement is fully finished & offers great space for a second family room or playroom, plus laundry & extra storage. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 N KENILWORTH STREET have any available units?
1920 N KENILWORTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 N KENILWORTH STREET have?
Some of 1920 N KENILWORTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 N KENILWORTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1920 N KENILWORTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 N KENILWORTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1920 N KENILWORTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1920 N KENILWORTH STREET offer parking?
No, 1920 N KENILWORTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1920 N KENILWORTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 N KENILWORTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 N KENILWORTH STREET have a pool?
No, 1920 N KENILWORTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1920 N KENILWORTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1920 N KENILWORTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 N KENILWORTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 N KENILWORTH STREET has units with dishwashers.

