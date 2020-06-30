1920 N KENILWORTH STREET

Amenities

Welcome home to this fully renovated, spacious 4 bed/3bath home in coveted N. Arlington. Stunning open floor plan with combined kitchen & living, gleaming hardwoods, & fresh neutral paint throughout. The gourmet kitchen features all stainless steel appliances & upgraded countertops. Off the kitchen you'll find a large family room with vaulted ceilings, handsome built-ins, & abundant natural light. Walk out to a large deck, that's the perfect for outdoor entertaining or morning coffee. The basement is fully finished & offers great space for a second family room or playroom, plus laundry & extra storage. Welcome Home!