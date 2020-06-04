All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1800 KEY BOULEVARD

1800 Key Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Key Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely renovated first level 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo. Bamboo hardwood flooring. Quartz morning frost counter tops in a very stylish and modern kitchen. Kitchen large enough for breakfast table. Street parking with county sticker. Close to Courthouse Metro or Rosslyn. Available NOW! Call Property Specialists Inc for a showing at 703-525-7010.Approximate Sq. Feet : 820LR: 12x16 DR: KIT: 12x6 MBR: 11x16 2NDBR: 11x11 Entry Level : Foyer with closet, LR/DR combo, galley kitchen on R with table space, from hallway one BR on Left, one BR on Right, w/ BA in middle Schools : ES: Key MS: Swanson HS: Washington Lee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 KEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
1800 KEY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1800 KEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1800 KEY BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 KEY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1800 KEY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1800 KEY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1800 KEY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1800 KEY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 KEY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 KEY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1800 KEY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1800 KEY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1800 KEY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 KEY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 KEY BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 KEY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 KEY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
