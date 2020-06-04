1800 KEY BOULEVARD

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely renovated first level 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo. Bamboo hardwood flooring. Quartz morning frost counter tops in a very stylish and modern kitchen. Kitchen large enough for breakfast table. Street parking with county sticker. Close to Courthouse Metro or Rosslyn. Available NOW! Call Property Specialists Inc for a showing at 703-525-7010.Approximate Sq. Feet : 820LR: 12x16 DR: KIT: 12x6 MBR: 11x16 2NDBR: 11x11 Entry Level : Foyer with closet, LR/DR combo, galley kitchen on R with table space, from hallway one BR on Left, one BR on Right, w/ BA in middle Schools : ES: Key MS: Swanson HS: Washington Lee