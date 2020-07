Amenities

Excellent commuter location. Updated historic 1-BR condo in the heart of Colonial Village. Ultra convenient to Rosslyn & Courthouse Metros. Blocks to Arlington Courthouse, shops, restaurants, movies, and much more. Everything you need is within walking distance! Easy access to DC. Tons of storage (large walk-in closet). Wall-to-wall carpet. Generous storage space comes with unit. Water included in rent.