1624 N ABINGDON STREET

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning & Renovated 4BR Cape Cod blocks to Ballston - RENOVATED 4BR Cape Cod w/ CHARM intact*Corner Lot in Waycroft community in North Arlington*Blocks to Ballston*Gorgeous Hdwd flrs*Updated kitchen w/SS appliances*Spacious great room & DR off kitchen*Large upper level suite w/sitting rm*Fin basement & half bath*Lush Landscaping*Garage*Walk to Virginia Hospital Center*Flexible layout*LAWNCARE INCLUDED IN RENT*



AVAILABLE 5.23.19



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Jen Ferris for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*Jen.Ferris@ChambersTheory.com or call 202.817.9695



(RLNE4911948)