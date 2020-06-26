All apartments in Arlington
1624 N ABINGDON STREET
1624 N ABINGDON STREET

1624 North Abingdon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1624 North Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Waycroft - Woodlawn

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning & Renovated 4BR Cape Cod blocks to Ballston - RENOVATED 4BR Cape Cod w/ CHARM intact*Corner Lot in Waycroft community in North Arlington*Blocks to Ballston*Gorgeous Hdwd flrs*Updated kitchen w/SS appliances*Spacious great room & DR off kitchen*Large upper level suite w/sitting rm*Fin basement & half bath*Lush Landscaping*Garage*Walk to Virginia Hospital Center*Flexible layout*LAWNCARE INCLUDED IN RENT*

AVAILABLE 5.23.19

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Jen Ferris for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*Jen.Ferris@ChambersTheory.com or call 202.817.9695

(RLNE4911948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 N ABINGDON STREET have any available units?
1624 N ABINGDON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1624 N ABINGDON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1624 N ABINGDON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 N ABINGDON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 N ABINGDON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1624 N ABINGDON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1624 N ABINGDON STREET offers parking.
Does 1624 N ABINGDON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 N ABINGDON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 N ABINGDON STREET have a pool?
No, 1624 N ABINGDON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1624 N ABINGDON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1624 N ABINGDON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 N ABINGDON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 N ABINGDON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 N ABINGDON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 N ABINGDON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
