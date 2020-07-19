All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:53 PM

1616 N GARFIELD STREET

1616 North Garfield Street · (703) 528-2288
Location

1616 North Garfield Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2429 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Home is in unbeatable location in trendy Lyon Village** 1 block from Clarendon Metro. Walk to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Apple store, book store, library, YMCA, parks, restaurants, nightlife, entertainment & so much more! Meticulously maintained 4BR, 3.5BA farmhouse. Spacious home perfect for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Formal Living & Dining Rooms. Modern kitchen with tons of storage opens to cozy family room with wood fireplace for those winter nights. 300 square foot attic with high ceiling perfect for parents~ quiet reading, or children~s playing and research projects. 24'x12' Sun room off the kitchen opens to inviting deck and low maintenance backyard. Main level office for those work from home days. On second floor there's the master bedroom and bathroom, plus 3 bedrooms, bathroom and laundry room. Max 2 incomes to qualify. *AVAILABLE 8.1.20*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 N GARFIELD STREET have any available units?
1616 N GARFIELD STREET has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 N GARFIELD STREET have?
Some of 1616 N GARFIELD STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 N GARFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1616 N GARFIELD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 N GARFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1616 N GARFIELD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1616 N GARFIELD STREET offer parking?
No, 1616 N GARFIELD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1616 N GARFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 N GARFIELD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 N GARFIELD STREET have a pool?
No, 1616 N GARFIELD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1616 N GARFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1616 N GARFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 N GARFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 N GARFIELD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
