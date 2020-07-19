1616 N GARFIELD STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Home is in unbeatable location in trendy Lyon Village** 1 block from Clarendon Metro. Walk to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Apple store, book store, library, YMCA, parks, restaurants, nightlife, entertainment & so much more! Meticulously maintained 4BR, 3.5BA farmhouse. Spacious home perfect for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Formal Living & Dining Rooms. Modern kitchen with tons of storage opens to cozy family room with wood fireplace for those winter nights. 300 square foot attic with high ceiling perfect for parents~ quiet reading, or children~s playing and research projects. 24'x12' Sun room off the kitchen opens to inviting deck and low maintenance backyard. Main level office for those work from home days. On second floor there's the master bedroom and bathroom, plus 3 bedrooms, bathroom and laundry room. Max 2 incomes to qualify. *AVAILABLE 8.1.20*