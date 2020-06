Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large 2-bedroom with 2 en-suite bathrooms! Each bedroom is conveniently located on opposite sides of the living area. Enjoy a private balcony located just off the living room. There is a separate dining area right next to the kitchen. The kitchen looks out over the living area and features plenty of storage area. Both bedrooms have tons of closet space. 1 parking spot included.