Home
Arlington, VA
1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:35 AM
1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE
1565 North Colonial Terrace
No Longer Available
Location
1565 North Colonial Terrace, Arlington, VA 22209
North Rosslyn
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
You can see Georgetown from the back porch. Walk to metro, bike into DC your location does not get any better than this. just painted & cleaned
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE have any available units?
1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE have?
Some of 1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE offer parking?
No, 1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1565 N COLONIAL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
