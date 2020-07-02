All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1430 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1430 12th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1430 12th St

1430 12th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1430 12th Street North, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEST LOCATION: Mosaic District, Harris Teeter, Dunn Loring Metro 10 min walk takes about 20 to DC., Tysons Corner, Washington DC 20 min drive

BONUS FOR TAKING OVER LEASE:
1). No Security Deposit required
2). We will reimburse your application fee $50 in FULL (upon approval)
3). $500 Visa Gift Card (on lease signing)

2nd floor
Laundry IN UNIT
No Pets Allowed
Water/trash INCLUDED (electric, cable separate)
Garage parking $65 per month
2nd Garage parking spot optional for $100

Move-in Ready: JANUARY 15, 2020 (EARLIEST)
Lease duration: JUNE 1, 2020 (Renewable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 12th St have any available units?
1430 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1430 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1430 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 1430 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1430 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 1430 12th St offers parking.
Does 1430 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 12th St have a pool?
No, 1430 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 1430 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1430 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paramount
1425 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St
Arlington, VA 22201
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University