1427 NASH STREET N
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:55 AM

1427 NASH STREET N

1427 North Nash Street · (703) 525-7010
Location

1427 North Nash Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit N-301 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Bright, sunny modern top floor garden 2br 1ba condo. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Renovated and updated condo. Hardwood floor throughout the condo. Eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliance w/ gas cooking. Extra storage unit. 2 unassigned parking spaces in off street parking. Convenient to Rosslyn Metro - .4 miles away. Upper corner unit with views of Rosslyn, IWO Jima memorial and Washington DC. Available NOW!Schools: ES: KEY MS: SWANSON HS: WASHINGTON LEELR: 14X17 DR: 9x9 KIT: 9x7 MBR: 14x12 2NDBR: 10x12Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $88,000/ year.Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.Fees:Application Fee: $45/ applicantRent: $2,200Security Deposit: $2,200 (due at time of submitting application)Date Available: 6/6/2020Utilities: Tenant pays for ~ All utilities are included in rentPets: Case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 NASH STREET N have any available units?
1427 NASH STREET N has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 NASH STREET N have?
Some of 1427 NASH STREET N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 NASH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1427 NASH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 NASH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1427 NASH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1427 NASH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1427 NASH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 1427 NASH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 NASH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 NASH STREET N have a pool?
No, 1427 NASH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1427 NASH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1427 NASH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 NASH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 NASH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
