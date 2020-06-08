1427 NASH STREET N

Amenities
Bright, sunny modern top floor garden 2br 1ba condo. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Renovated and updated condo. Hardwood floor throughout the condo. Eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliance w/ gas cooking. Extra storage unit. 2 unassigned parking spaces in off street parking. Convenient to Rosslyn Metro - .4 miles away. Upper corner unit with views of Rosslyn, IWO Jima memorial and Washington DC. Available NOW!Schools: ES: KEY MS: SWANSON HS: WASHINGTON LEELR: 14X17 DR: 9x9 KIT: 9x7 MBR: 14x12 2NDBR: 10x12Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $88,000/ year.Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.Fees:Application Fee: $45/ applicantRent: $2,200Security Deposit: $2,200 (due at time of submitting application)Date Available: 6/6/2020Utilities: Tenant pays for ~ All utilities are included in rentPets: Case by case basis