1427 NASH STREET N

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors all utils included parking recently renovated stainless steel

Bright, sunny modern top floor garden 2br 1ba condo. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Renovated and updated condo. Hardwood floor throughout the condo. Eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliance w/ gas cooking. Extra storage unit. 2 unassigned parking spaces in off street parking. Convenient to Rosslyn Metro - .4 miles away. Upper corner unit with views of Rosslyn, IWO Jima memorial and Washington DC. Available NOW!Schools: ES: KEY MS: SWANSON HS: WASHINGTON LEELR: 14X17 DR: 9x9 KIT: 9x7 MBR: 14x12 2NDBR: 10x12Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $88,000/ year.Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.Fees:Application Fee: $45/ applicantRent: $2,200Security Deposit: $2,200 (due at time of submitting application)Date Available: 6/6/2020Utilities: Tenant pays for ~ All utilities are included in rentPets: Case by case basis