1424 12th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

1424 12th St

1424 12th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1424 12th Street North, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MIDDLEBURG / PLAINS / MARSHALL
Cottage guest room nestled amid well kept farms: quiet and private. Home is completely furnished, pots, pans,dishes, in a clean single family with bath, kitchen and other shared common areas. Large yard. Pets considered.
Very bright unit with all hardwood floors and raised hearth fireplace.
Laundry and other amenities; clothesline.
Located near the center of town in park-like setting with easy access to major commuting routes.

Please respond with some information about your situation, when you need occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 12th St have any available units?
1424 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 12th St have?
Some of 1424 12th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1424 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 1424 12th St offer parking?
No, 1424 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 1424 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 12th St have a pool?
No, 1424 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 1424 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1424 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
