1130 C N. Stafford Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

1130 C N. Stafford Street

1130 N Stafford St · No Longer Available
Location

1130 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1130 C N. Stafford Street Available 07/01/19 Center Ballston: End-Townhome at Metro! New ktichen, carpet, paint, Must See! - WALK TO BALLSTON METRO! Great 3-level end-unit garage townhome, large bedrooms, wood floors, fireplace * Newly remodeled kitchen * New carpet and paint * Move-in ready! Quiet street close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants,bus and subway! Ground floor bedroom with attached bath and patio * 1-car garage with auto-opener * Pet case by case, no smoking.

Available Now
Lease term: 1 to 3 years
Security Deposit: $3500
Pet deposit: $500 per animal
Application fee: $50
Qualifying income: $$140,000

Showings by appointment. 571-315-6092

Listed by Zhen Lin, Realtor
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington St.
Falls Church, VA 22046
Licensed in Virginia
Office (703) 596-4446

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
6842 Elm St., Suite 303

McLean, VA 22101
Office: (703) 448-0212

(RLNE4911514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 C N. Stafford Street have any available units?
1130 C N. Stafford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 C N. Stafford Street have?
Some of 1130 C N. Stafford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 C N. Stafford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1130 C N. Stafford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 C N. Stafford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 C N. Stafford Street is pet friendly.
Does 1130 C N. Stafford Street offer parking?
Yes, 1130 C N. Stafford Street offers parking.
Does 1130 C N. Stafford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 C N. Stafford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 C N. Stafford Street have a pool?
No, 1130 C N. Stafford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1130 C N. Stafford Street have accessible units?
No, 1130 C N. Stafford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 C N. Stafford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 C N. Stafford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
