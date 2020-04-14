Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1130 C N. Stafford Street Available 07/01/19 Center Ballston: End-Townhome at Metro! New ktichen, carpet, paint, Must See! - WALK TO BALLSTON METRO! Great 3-level end-unit garage townhome, large bedrooms, wood floors, fireplace * Newly remodeled kitchen * New carpet and paint * Move-in ready! Quiet street close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants,bus and subway! Ground floor bedroom with attached bath and patio * 1-car garage with auto-opener * Pet case by case, no smoking.



Lease term: 1 to 3 years

Security Deposit: $3500

Pet deposit: $500 per animal

Application fee: $50

Qualifying income: $$140,000



