Arlington, VA
1105 16TH STREET S
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:24 AM

1105 16TH STREET S

1105 16th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1105 16th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
tennis court
4-level duplex. 2 + Bedrooms/2 Full baths. Hardwood floors on 2nd and 3rd levels; designer paint colors throughout home. Large family room with fireplace, walls of windows. Remote lock front door. Kitchen has been updated with SS appliance, new countertop and white cabinets. Back door leads to spacious backyard. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and blinds on windows. All closets are cedar lined. Hall bath has updated toilet and fixtures. Finished 4th level can be space for additional bedroom; has walk-in cedar closet. LL has separate laundry area, tile flooring, walls of enclosed cabinet storage, full bath, and separate outside entry. Fully fenced spacious backyard with two large storage sheds for lawn equipment and sports gear. 3 blocks to Metro, Pentagon City, Crystal City, National Landing. Near Amazon HQ2, shops, restaurants, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground with water feature at Virginia Highlands Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 16TH STREET S have any available units?
1105 16TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 16TH STREET S have?
Some of 1105 16TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 16TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1105 16TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 16TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1105 16TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1105 16TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 1105 16TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 1105 16TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 16TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 16TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 1105 16TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1105 16TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1105 16TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 16TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 16TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
