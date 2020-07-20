1105 16TH STREET S

Amenities

4-level duplex. 2 + Bedrooms/2 Full baths. Hardwood floors on 2nd and 3rd levels; designer paint colors throughout home. Large family room with fireplace, walls of windows. Remote lock front door. Kitchen has been updated with SS appliance, new countertop and white cabinets. Back door leads to spacious backyard. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and blinds on windows. All closets are cedar lined. Hall bath has updated toilet and fixtures. Finished 4th level can be space for additional bedroom; has walk-in cedar closet. LL has separate laundry area, tile flooring, walls of enclosed cabinet storage, full bath, and separate outside entry. Fully fenced spacious backyard with two large storage sheds for lawn equipment and sports gear. 3 blocks to Metro, Pentagon City, Crystal City, National Landing. Near Amazon HQ2, shops, restaurants, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground with water feature at Virginia Highlands Park.