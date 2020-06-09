All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1021 Arlingtown Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1021 Arlingtown Blvd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:43 AM

1021 Arlingtown Blvd

1021 Arlington Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1021 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Available NOW Fully furnished, all utilities included, studio apartment with view of Washington monument and Lincoln Memorial. Brand new kitchen and flooring throughout unit. Large walk in closet with plenty of storage. Built in cabinets through out unit with murphy bed with new mattress. River place complex is safe with guard shack, locked buildings and concierge service and is conveniently located a few blocks away from the orange line metro station and Iwo Jima Memorial. Amenities are included with a fee and include pool, hot tub and workout area. Laundry in building.
Reserved parking spot for an extra a month.
Minimum 3 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Arlingtown Blvd have any available units?
1021 Arlingtown Blvd has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Arlingtown Blvd have?
Some of 1021 Arlingtown Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Arlingtown Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Arlingtown Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Arlingtown Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Arlingtown Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1021 Arlingtown Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Arlingtown Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1021 Arlingtown Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Arlingtown Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Arlingtown Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1021 Arlingtown Blvd has a pool.
Does 1021 Arlingtown Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1021 Arlingtown Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Arlingtown Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Arlingtown Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1021 Arlingtown Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity