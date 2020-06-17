947 N PITT STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Close to the excitement of the Shops and Restaurants of King street, but with the serenity of a small community. This lovely townhome has a brick patio perfect for relaxing. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. In the living room, the wood burning fireplace and custom built in shelves and storage create a cozy atmosphere. Upstairs the 2 bedrooms have plenty of closet space and 2 updated bathrooms. Dogs are welcome on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. Only 1 block to the dog park is convenient. An underground garage with 1 assigned over-sized parking space is included in the rent. You will find the river and the bike path only blocks away for recreation. Harris Teeter is opening soon.