947 N PITT STREET

Amenities
Close to the excitement of the Shops and Restaurants of King street, but with the serenity of a small community. This lovely townhome has a brick patio perfect for relaxing. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. In the living room, the wood burning fireplace and custom built in shelves and storage create a cozy atmosphere. Upstairs the 2 bedrooms have plenty of closet space and 2 updated bathrooms. Dogs are welcome on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. Only 1 block to the dog park is convenient. An underground garage with 1 assigned over-sized parking space is included in the rent. You will find the river and the bike path only blocks away for recreation. Harris Teeter is opening soon.