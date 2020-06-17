All apartments in Alexandria
947 N PITT STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

947 N PITT STREET

947 North Pitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

947 North Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Close to the excitement of the Shops and Restaurants of King street, but with the serenity of a small community. This lovely townhome has a brick patio perfect for relaxing. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. In the living room, the wood burning fireplace and custom built in shelves and storage create a cozy atmosphere. Upstairs the 2 bedrooms have plenty of closet space and 2 updated bathrooms. Dogs are welcome on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. Only 1 block to the dog park is convenient. An underground garage with 1 assigned over-sized parking space is included in the rent. You will find the river and the bike path only blocks away for recreation. Harris Teeter is opening soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 N PITT STREET have any available units?
947 N PITT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 947 N PITT STREET have?
Some of 947 N PITT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 N PITT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
947 N PITT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 N PITT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 947 N PITT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 947 N PITT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 947 N PITT STREET does offer parking.
Does 947 N PITT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 947 N PITT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 N PITT STREET have a pool?
No, 947 N PITT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 947 N PITT STREET have accessible units?
No, 947 N PITT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 947 N PITT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 947 N PITT STREET has units with dishwashers.
