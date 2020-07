Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated extra storage ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, Location, Location! No maintenance required with this completely updated 900sq ft one bedroom, one bath condo, in the heart of Old Town. Walking distance to the metro, King St, Waterfront. Close to public transportation, National Airport, parks, and so much more! Pets on case by case. Additional storage available in building basement