915 Green St. #1
915 Green St. #1

915 Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

915 Green Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
A one bedroom first floor apartment in a garden style apartment building. Approximately 550 sq.ft., central air conditioning and heating with individual room control, oak hardwood floors, cable ready, and a washer/dryer inside the apartment. A new kitchen with granite countertops, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a built in microwave.
Also see WilkeningRentalProperties.com for more information.

No Pets
Non smoking building
30% rule to income qualification
Rental Insurance is required
Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity
Washer and dryer in unit
Free Wi-Fi
Multi-Family Garden Style Apartment Building in Old Town, Alexandria. A quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within four blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395 and the Capital Beltway. National Harbor and MGM is a short distance away. Excellent bus connections within three blocks to Franklin St. and three blocks to S. Washington St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. Plenty of parking space, on-street parking in front of the building and off-street parking behind the building. No city parking permit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Green St. #1 have any available units?
915 Green St. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 915 Green St. #1 have?
Some of 915 Green St. #1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Green St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
915 Green St. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Green St. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 915 Green St. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 915 Green St. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 915 Green St. #1 offers parking.
Does 915 Green St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 Green St. #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Green St. #1 have a pool?
No, 915 Green St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 915 Green St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 915 Green St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Green St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Green St. #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Green St. #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 915 Green St. #1 has units with air conditioning.

