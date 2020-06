Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently Renovated 2 MBR + Loft, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse located in Old Town Alexandria. Open concept kitchen including new cabinets, SS Appliances, quartz countertops - new floors throughout, new bathrooms, new heating and central air, and freshly painted top to bottom. Conveniently located - close to shops, restaurants, bike path and metro bus line.

Available now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4934582)