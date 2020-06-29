All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

907 SUMMIT AVENUE

907 Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

907 Summit Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22302
Dyes Oakcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Now is your chance to live in one of the largest lots in highly desireable Braddock Heights neighborhood 1/4 Acre flat yard with garage! Gleaming new white quartz counters, gourmet chef's kitchen with Viking 8 burner range. 2 Gas fireplaces, beautiful rich bamboo flooring. All year round sun room. 3 bedrooms on Main level, 4th bedroom Au Pair suite with full bath and fireplace in lower level. Bonus Loft upstairs full of light. Gorgeous fully fenced in back yard with endless possibilities. Sprinkler systems, pre-wiring throughout, Side load garage, so much more to see in this prime location!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 SUMMIT AVENUE have any available units?
907 SUMMIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 907 SUMMIT AVENUE have?
Some of 907 SUMMIT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 SUMMIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
907 SUMMIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 SUMMIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 907 SUMMIT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 907 SUMMIT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 907 SUMMIT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 907 SUMMIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 SUMMIT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 SUMMIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 907 SUMMIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 907 SUMMIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 907 SUMMIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 907 SUMMIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 SUMMIT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 907 SUMMIT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 SUMMIT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
