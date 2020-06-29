907 SUMMIT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Now is your chance to live in one of the largest lots in highly desireable Braddock Heights neighborhood 1/4 Acre flat yard with garage! Gleaming new white quartz counters, gourmet chef's kitchen with Viking 8 burner range. 2 Gas fireplaces, beautiful rich bamboo flooring. All year round sun room. 3 bedrooms on Main level, 4th bedroom Au Pair suite with full bath and fireplace in lower level. Bonus Loft upstairs full of light. Gorgeous fully fenced in back yard with endless possibilities. Sprinkler systems, pre-wiring throughout, Side load garage, so much more to see in this prime location!!!