906 S Washington St. 102

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry bike storage

High-end Studio in Old Town Alexandria - Property Id: 271152



Beautifully fully renovated studio in Old Town Alexandria South block. Granite countertop, GE appliances, wine cooler, dishwasher. Brazilian Hardwood floors. Large walk-in closet. Professionally managed Condominium common areas. in condo Gym, Bike Room, and laundry room. Minutes walk to the riverfront and King street. Near metro. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Gas and water included in rent. 440 sqft.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271152

Property Id 271152



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5742395)