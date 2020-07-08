All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

906 S Washington St. 102

906 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

906 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
High-end Studio in Old Town Alexandria - Property Id: 271152

Beautifully fully renovated studio in Old Town Alexandria South block. Granite countertop, GE appliances, wine cooler, dishwasher. Brazilian Hardwood floors. Large walk-in closet. Professionally managed Condominium common areas. in condo Gym, Bike Room, and laundry room. Minutes walk to the riverfront and King street. Near metro. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Gas and water included in rent. 440 sqft.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271152
Property Id 271152

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5742395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 S Washington St. 102 have any available units?
906 S Washington St. 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 906 S Washington St. 102 have?
Some of 906 S Washington St. 102's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 S Washington St. 102 currently offering any rent specials?
906 S Washington St. 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 S Washington St. 102 pet-friendly?
No, 906 S Washington St. 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 906 S Washington St. 102 offer parking?
No, 906 S Washington St. 102 does not offer parking.
Does 906 S Washington St. 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 S Washington St. 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 S Washington St. 102 have a pool?
No, 906 S Washington St. 102 does not have a pool.
Does 906 S Washington St. 102 have accessible units?
No, 906 S Washington St. 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 906 S Washington St. 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 S Washington St. 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 906 S Washington St. 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 S Washington St. 102 does not have units with air conditioning.

