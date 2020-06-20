All apartments in Alexandria
826 FIRST STREET
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

826 FIRST STREET

826 First Street · No Longer Available
Location

826 First Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Quintessential Old Town Alexandria Charm with newer construction! Location that can't be beat! Only 1/2 mile to Braddock Metro, 1 mile to National Landing, 3 miles to Amazon HQ and 4 miles to Pentagon! Surrounded by shops, restaurants, grocery, playgrounds, dog parks, and trails - you won't even need the attached 2 car garage! Over $120k in upgrades including: in-wall / in-ceiling speakers in 3 rooms, dark hardwoods in common areas, premium carpet in bedrooms, gourmet white kitchen with solid maple soft-close 42" cabinets and granite counters / spacious island, natural gas grill on deck off kitchen that conveys, luxury marble master shower with dual shower heads and body jets, custom ELFA closet organizers, dual-zone smart home HVAC systems (ecobee), plantation shutters and blinds on all windows & patio doors, bedroom-level full size HE laundry, en-suite full bathrooms for both 3rd level bedrooms, Kohler faucets, Benjamin Moore paint palette & crown molding throughout, Smart Lighting - vacation mode & exterior auto-on at dusk. Entertain in style: warehouse vibe loft with exposed brick wall and indoor / outdoor natural gas fireplace that passes through to your rooftop deck with views of National Harbor, Old Town and even the Washington Monument! Ground level office/bedroom. Patio furniture on Rooftop patio convey, as does white entertainment center in living room on main level. Lease Term 12-36 months. Pet Rent $50 per month per cat or dog under 30 pounds, $100 per month dogs over 30 pounds. Pet deposit $250 non-refundable cat or dog under30 pounds, dogs over 30 pounds $500. Maximum 2 pets total. Maximum 1 dog. Take the 3D Tour here: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1301532?accessKey=5b4f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 FIRST STREET have any available units?
826 FIRST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 826 FIRST STREET have?
Some of 826 FIRST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 FIRST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
826 FIRST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 FIRST STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 FIRST STREET is pet friendly.
Does 826 FIRST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 826 FIRST STREET offers parking.
Does 826 FIRST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 FIRST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 FIRST STREET have a pool?
No, 826 FIRST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 826 FIRST STREET have accessible units?
No, 826 FIRST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 826 FIRST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 FIRST STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 826 FIRST STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 826 FIRST STREET has units with air conditioning.

