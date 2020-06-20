826 FIRST STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground bbq/grill garage

Quintessential Old Town Alexandria Charm with newer construction! Location that can't be beat! Only 1/2 mile to Braddock Metro, 1 mile to National Landing, 3 miles to Amazon HQ and 4 miles to Pentagon! Surrounded by shops, restaurants, grocery, playgrounds, dog parks, and trails - you won't even need the attached 2 car garage! Over $120k in upgrades including: in-wall / in-ceiling speakers in 3 rooms, dark hardwoods in common areas, premium carpet in bedrooms, gourmet white kitchen with solid maple soft-close 42" cabinets and granite counters / spacious island, natural gas grill on deck off kitchen that conveys, luxury marble master shower with dual shower heads and body jets, custom ELFA closet organizers, dual-zone smart home HVAC systems (ecobee), plantation shutters and blinds on all windows & patio doors, bedroom-level full size HE laundry, en-suite full bathrooms for both 3rd level bedrooms, Kohler faucets, Benjamin Moore paint palette & crown molding throughout, Smart Lighting - vacation mode & exterior auto-on at dusk. Entertain in style: warehouse vibe loft with exposed brick wall and indoor / outdoor natural gas fireplace that passes through to your rooftop deck with views of National Harbor, Old Town and even the Washington Monument! Ground level office/bedroom. Patio furniture on Rooftop patio convey, as does white entertainment center in living room on main level. Lease Term 12-36 months. Pet Rent $50 per month per cat or dog under 30 pounds, $100 per month dogs over 30 pounds. Pet deposit $250 non-refundable cat or dog under30 pounds, dogs over 30 pounds $500. Maximum 2 pets total. Maximum 1 dog. Take the 3D Tour here: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1301532?accessKey=5b4f